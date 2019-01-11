× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny and cold today, Rain and snow this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain and snow this weekend… Today will be another sunny and cold day. Temperatures will start in upper 20s and low 30s this morning. It will feel more like the upper teens and low 20s this morning with NW winds at 10 to 15 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies again today with highs near 40. Winds will continue to relax through the day.

We are tracking an area of low pressure that will move across the Southeast this weekend. Rain is likely later Saturday through Sunday with snow mixing in for areas closer to Richmond.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Most of the day will be dry but scattered showers will move in Saturday night. We will start with a mix of rain, snow, and sleet as temperatures drop into the 30s Saturday night.

Sunday will be a messy day. We will see widespread rain for most of the day with highs in the mid 40s. Winds will start to pick up again, NE at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. A wintry mix will blend in again Sunday night as temperatures return to the 30s. Wintry mix showers will move out Monday morning.

Snow accumulation is possible for areas to the north and west. Expect 1” to 2” of snowfall for the northern Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg, Surry, and Sussex. Higher totals are possible closer to central and northern Virginia. Less than 1” is possible on the southern Eastern Shore, Peninsula, Isle of Wight, Franklin, and Ahoskie. Some ice accumulation is possible for areas closer to I-95 and west.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cold, Breezy. Highs near 40. Winds: NW/N 5-15

Tonight: Clouds Building Overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, PM Wintry Mix. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

