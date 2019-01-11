× First Warning Forecast: Continuing to track a messy weekend on tap

Dry overnight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s.

Clouds will increase throughout the day Saturday as our storm system approaches. We should remain dry for a big portion of the day. It’ll be on the chilly side with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The area of low pressure that will bring us a messy weekend will approach from the southwest and move eastward Saturday night. The air will still be rather dry through Saturday morning. Moisture will increase throughout the day and so will rain/snow chances. Any precipitation that falls Saturday evening will be light and will be mainly rain along the coast, with a rain/snow mix possible to the north and west. Precipitation will ramp up overnight. Expect rain for the Southside, Albemarle, OBX, along with Northampton, Hertford and Bertie Counties. Inland Virginia, Peninsulas and the Eastern Shore will start out as snow or sleet and kind of ride that line between the two for most of the day. The bulk of the precipitation will occur 1:00 AM-1:00 PM. As the system pulls eastward, the precipitation will begin to taper off. As the temperatures drop and we get that colder air on the backside of the area of low pressure, expect to see precipitation in the form of light snow or sleet. Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 30s.

The system will continue to move out Monday morning. We may have to deal with some morning flurries to the north or a wintry mix along the coast. Conditions will dry out by the afternoon with highs in the low and mid 40s. Overall, we aren’t expecting any accumulating snow for most of Southside, Albemarle and the OBX. Less than 1 inch is possible for Hampton, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Southampton, Northamton (N.C) and Hertford. 1-2 inches possible for Surry, Sussex, York, Williamsburg, portions of James City County, Gloucester, Mathews, Accomac, and Northampton (VA). 2-5 inches possible to Middlesex and northern portions of James City County.

Dry weather and chilly temperatures will persist Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances will increase Friday as an area of low pressure moves in. Keeping chances low at a 25 percent chance.

Meteorologist April Loveland

