Country music news with Karen West from Eagle 97 on Coast Live

Posted 1:16 pm, January 11, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Karen West from Eagle 97 (eagle97.com) has the latest news in entertainment and country music including Rami Malek's awkward moment with Nicole Kidman at the Golden Globes, Thomas Rett being "daddy shamed" and two up and coming country acts that are set to perform at the Eagle's Nest Rockin' Country bar in Chesapeake.