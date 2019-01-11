Caught on camera, burglars break in Chesapeake business and steals dozens of drones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - News 3 obtained surveillance video of what appears to be four burglars inside DJI Store Virginia in October.

Police said they used axes to smash through the front door and stole more than $6,000 worth of drones.

The store use to be inside the Parkview Shopping Center, but decided to close their doors.

Owner of DJI Store Virginia, Paul Leo said the store has been hit twice in one month.

"I've never had this experience before; I just feel shocked and called 911 right away," Leo said. "The burglars took away probably took away probably around 30 or 40 units of drones away from the store."

Leo mentioned burglars also broke through the front glass door with axes during the first burglary. Leo said a lot of inventory was taken both times.

"$350 for one glass, for one door, but the glass is not a big loss" Leo added. "The big loss is the inventory."

DJI Store Virginia is currently looking for a warehouse to continue business while dealing with customers over the phone and online.

They're hoping it will be a more secure building to protect their inventory.

Chesapeake Police have not released any suspect information at this time. You're asked to call the Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything that can help solve this case.