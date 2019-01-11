18-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are investigating a shooting that left one 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries on Thursday.

According to the Newport News Police Department, the man was shot in the 1300 block of 26th Street around 11 p.m.

Police added that the man was transported to a hospital by medics for his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story and the investigation into the shooting is still open.

There is also no suspect information at this time, according to police.

