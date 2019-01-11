1 man dies after vehicle flips several times in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a man injured in a Sunday night crash died at the hospital due to his injuries.

On Sunday, January 6 at approximately 7:28 p.m., police were called to Sunnyside Road in the Newsoms area for a crash with reported injuries.

Leon Stephenson, 71, was injured when his vehicle ran off the roadway and flipped several times. He was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries two days later.

No one else was involved in the crash.