William & Mary falls short to Hofstra in triple overtime thriller

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – In a back-and-forth conference clash between longtime Colonial Athletic Association foes, Hofstra outlasted William & Mary 93-90 in a triple overtime affair.

Nathan Knight led the Tribe with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Knight hit the three-pointer at the first-overtime buzzer to force a second extra period. He then converted a three-point play in the second overtime to tie the game with 16 seconds left.

Justin Wright-Foreman scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Pride (14-and-3, 4-0 CAA). Hampton High graduate Jalen Ray chipped in 19 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 37 seconds left.

The Tribe (7-and-10, 3-and-2 CAA) are in sole possession of third place in the conference standings, and host Northeastern on Saturday.