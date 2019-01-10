Waffle fries listed as Chick-fil-A’s top-selling item in 2018

If you are a big fan of Chick-fil-A’s waffle fries, then you’re certainly not alone.

According to a story by Business Insider, Chick-fil-A’s waffle fries were the top-selling item for the popular fast food chain in 2018.

Waffle fries beat out soft drinks and Chick-fil-A’s classic chicken sandwich. Both items finished second and third respectively in sales for the company.

Below is the list of the top ten top-selling items sold by Chick-fil-A: