× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Cold and windy, tracking rain and snow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cold and windy… Temperatures will start near the freezing point this morning, but it will feel colder. Wind chill values will drop into the upper teens and low 20s this morning. We will see sunny skies today with high temperatures only reaching the low 40s. It will feel more like the low 30s this afternoon with strong NW winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 30+ mph.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s tonight, but it will still be windy. Wind chill values will return to the upper teens and low 20s. Clear skies will continue tonight.

Friday will be another sunny but cold day. Highs will only warm to near 40. Winds will start to relax tomorrow, NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

We are tracking an area of low pressure that will move across the Southeast this weekend. Rain is likely later Saturday through Sunday with snow mixing in for areas closer to Richmond. Rain/snow showers will build in Saturday evening and night, then become more widespread by Sunday morning. We will shift to all rain during the day Sunday, with snow trying to mix in again Sunday night. The rain/snow showers will move out early Monday. Areas on the northern Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula, northern Peninsula, and inland Southside have the best local chances to see snow accumulation.

High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40s this weekend with overnight lows in the 30s. Winds will crank up again on Sunday, NNE 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cold, Windy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 15-25G35

Tonight: Clear Skies, Cold, Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cold, Breezy. Highs near 40. Winds: N 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 10th

1962 Winter Storm: 7.1″ snow Richmond, 4.0″ Salisbury, 3.0″ Norfolk

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.