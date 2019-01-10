The Birch Bar’s 7th annual 43 Hours of Dark returns

Norfolk, VA – The Birch Bar’s 7th annual 43 Hours of Darkness is just around the corner with the celebration of ingenuity and creativity of craft beers, cider, and mead beers.

All 27 taps are taken over by brews that are dark in color but bright in flavor. 43 Hours of Darkness allows you to push your limits to try brews you wouldn’t normally find in your corner bar.

This even is a great way to explore the world of craft beer. You can expect big barrel aged imperial stouts, sweet stouts to dark sours, and doppelbocks to be available throughout the night.

The Birch’s 7th Annual 43 Hours of Dark goes on all week, January 15-20.

No ticket is required. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Founded on January 1, 2011 in the Chelsea District in Norfolk, The Birch was the first craft beer bar in Norfolk. It has since become a destination for craft beer, cider, and mead lovers from across the globe.