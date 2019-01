Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Gil Bland and Montae Taylor join us to talk about the 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders' Breakfast set for January 21 at the Ted Constant Center in Norfolk.

Last year, Montae was the first to be honored with the young leader's award. He shares his personal experience and the impact of being honored.

For more information, please call (757) 627-0864 or visit ulhr.org.