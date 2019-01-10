Rabid raccoon confirmed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Peninsula Health District announced that a raccoon captured in the area of Warwick Boulevard and Fontaine Road tested positive for the rabies virus.

Environmental Health Services will be contacting immediate residents, as well as any civic or homeowner’s association serving the community, about the animal.

Anyone who was exposed to this animal, either by bite, scratch or contact with its saliva, is asked to contact the Environmental Health office of the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

The District reminds residents of these four important rabies prevention guidelines: