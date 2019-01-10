Portsmouth Police Department’s walking program encourages fitness, keeps kids safe

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is participating in a monthly walking program that helps local children stay active, safe and healthy.

Students, who are either dropped off or stop by on the way to school, receive incentive tokens for participating in the walks. Officers who take part in the program hope that it will help kids get exercise on their way to school.

Tokens are given out by school staff as well as police officers.

For more information on how to participate or what schools are participating, click here. The Portsmouth Police Department’s most recent walk was with students from Simonsdale Elementary.