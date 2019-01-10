Police: 2 Hampton shootings appear to be related

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division said that two shootings that occurred Wednesday night are connected, and that it is still searching for a suspect.

According to police, a shooting that left a 30-year-old man with life-threatening injuries on Rowe Street and a shooting that left a 53-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries on Michigan Drive appear to be related, and neither appear to be a random act of violence.

At approximately 6:26 p.m., dispatch received a call for a shooting in the 1100 block of Rowe Street. Then at 6:33 p.m., dispatch received a call for a shooting on the 200 block of Michigan Drive.

In the shooting on Michigan Drive, police say the victim heard a knock on the door. As he approached the door, the suspect fired several shots through the closed door, striking the victim multiple times.

The incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.