Old Dominion football releases 2019 football schedule

IRVING, Texas (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion University football schedule is headlined by the 2019 home opener against Norfolk State, the first game in the newly built S.B. Ballard Stadium, back-to-back home games against East Carolina and WKU, and road trips to Virginia Tech, Virginia and defending Conference USA Champion, UAB.

ODU opens the new S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31 to open the 2019 football schedule against Norfolk State before hitting the road.

ODU travels to Virginia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 7, on Sept. 14 ODU has a bye before traveling to Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 21. The Monarchs welcome East Carolina to Norfolk for the first time in school history on Saturday, Sept. 28. Big Blue stays home the following week on Saturday, Oct. 5, to play WKU in the C-USA opener.

ODU hits the road for two-straight weeks, traveling to Marshall and defending league champs, UAB. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Monarchs and Blazers. The Monarchs return home on Saturday, Oct. 26 host Florida Atlantic before traveling to FIU. UTSA returns to the ODU schedule for the first time since 2016 and travels to Norfolk on Saturday, Nov. 9. A bye week occurs before the road finale at Middle Tennessee. The Monarchs host Charlotte in the regular season finale on Saturday, Nov. 30.

In total, ODU plays six bowl teams from the 2018 season.

It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes and some dates are expected to move in the coming weeks in order accommodate national television.

A schedule of televised games will be released at a later date.

2019 Old Dominion Football Schedule