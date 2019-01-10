Norfolk ranked among North America’s 10 most romantic cities

According to the experts of DatingAdvice.com, Norfolk is one of North America’s 10 most romantic cities!

The experts at DatingAdvice.com evaluate cities local sights, area attractions, accommodations, restaurants, bars, wineries, public parks, and tourism statistics. Social media comments and reviews on platforms like TripAdvisor and Yelp are also used to determine the rankings.

Norfolk’s art exhibits, world-class seafood, and waterfront sights are what stuck out the most to the analysts.

Our mermaid city made the list among several other beautiful cities such as Nashville, Tennessee and Greenville, South Carolina.

“Norfolk, Virginia encompasses the best of big-city life in a small-town atmosphere.” the article states.

The article also mentions Norfolk’s up-and-coming social scene, The Neon Arts District, and the Neon Festival as a “one-of-a-kind entertainment” that makes the city a great place for seeing unique arts, tasting new foods, and enjoying the views of our various waters.

Norfolk makes city number 6 on the list of Most Romantic Cities and the full list can be found at this link.