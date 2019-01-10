New study says cancer deaths on the decline

A new study shows cancer deaths are on the decline. The study conducted by the American Cancer Society shows cancer deaths are down 25 percent since 1991.

According to the data, each year deaths related to cancer went down 1.5 percent.

In Hampton Roads surgeons with the Sentara Cancer Network are crediting this promising sign with people getting more screenings.

They believe patients can do even more to help these numbers by listening to their bodies.

“Screening is so important for patients don’t just put off your systems as another episode of reflux or this is no big deal a bump that will go away. Those are the things that if you find it early we can treat it and potentially cure you,” Dr. Ray Marchigiani a thoracic surgeon said.

Doctors said cancer screenings are available locally and are inexpensive.

