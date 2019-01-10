Man injured in Norfolk shooting, police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating after a shooting on Granby Street left a man injured Thursday.

At 3:45 p.m., dispatchers received a call for a gunshot disturbance in the 2700 block of Granby Street. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police have not released any suspect information, motive or circumstance in this case. They ask that anyone who has information in this case call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.