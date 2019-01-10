Man in ‘Scream’ mask robbed Portsmouth 7-Eleven, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – One robbery in the City of Portsmouth turned out to be like something straight out of a horror movie for 7-Eleven employees.

Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating a robbery that happened at the 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of Airline Boulevard early Thursday morning.

The call came in at 3:35 a.m.

Authorities say a suspect, who is said to be a white man, entered the store wearing a mask resembling the villainous character Ghostface from the famous “Scream” movie franchise. They say he demanded money before fleeing on foot toward Brighton Street.

The suspect was said to be wearing all-black clothing.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Anyone who has information about this robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips app or online here.

