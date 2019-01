SUFFOLK, Va. – On January 9, 37-year-old Jason Russell Harrell was arrested in Suffolk on charged out of Isle of Wight.

Charges include:

Entering house to commit Assault & Battery/ETC

Stolen Property: Intent to sell

Grand Larceny

Obtain Money under False Pretenses

Harrell and another man broke into a home and took electronics and other items.

He then sold those items at a pawn shop.