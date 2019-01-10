Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos are getting divorced after 25 years of marriage

The world’s richest couple is splitting up.

Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are getting a divorce after 25 years of marriage, according to a joint statement put out Wednesday on the Amazon CEO’s Twitter account.

“After a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the couple said in the statement.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other,” the statement continued. “If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.”

Bezos, 54, and MacKenzie, 48, met and got married while working at D.E. Shaw, a New York-based hedge fund, in the early 90s. Shortly after, they packed up and moved across the country to Seattle, where Bezos launched Amazon.

Bezos is now the world’s richest person, with an estimated net worth of $137 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That means this divorce could end up being very costly.

MacKenzie is an author of multiple novels, including Traps and The Testing of Luther Albright.

Last year, the couple announced plans to commit $2 billion to fund existing nonprofits that help homeless families and also to create a network of preschools in low-income communities.

In the joint statement, the couple said they looked forward to continuing working together as “parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures.”

They have four children.