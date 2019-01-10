× First Warning Forecast: Dry end to the work week, messy weekend on tap

Temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 20s. It will still be a bit breezy with winds out of the northwest 10-15 mph. BRRR!

A frigid Friday in store. Many communities will struggle to get out of the 30s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with no rain chances. Things will change though as we head into the weekend. We are tracking storm system that will bring us rain and maybe even some snow.

An area of low pressure will move in from the southwest late Saturday and into the day Sunday. There is still some uncertainty on who/if we’ll see any wintry weather, but rain will be likely. Most of the day Saturday looks like it will remain dry, but cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Rain chances will increase late Saturday and overnight. It will become more widespread Sunday. We are giving it a 90 percent chance. Some snow could mix in Saturday night, Sunday night and Monday morning. Areas on the northern Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula, northern Peninsula, and inland Southside have the best local chances to see snow accumulation.

Conditions will dry out Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Breezy. Lows in the 20s. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cold and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Winds continue to relax. Lows near 30. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland

