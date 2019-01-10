Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Norfolk experienced decompression difficulties

NORFOLK, Va. – A Delta Airlines flight Thursday that was going from Atlanta, Georgia, to Norfolk, experienced decompression issues.

According to officials, the cabin decompression caused four people to need medical attention once the plane landed at its gate at Norfolk International Airport.

“The flight crew of Delta flight 1850 from Atlanta to Norfolk received a warning indication of a possible pressurization issue on approach to Norfolk and as a precaution requested expedited handling from air traffic control. The McDonnell Douglas MD-88 landed safely and without further incident. The safety of Delta’s customers and crew is always our top priority,” said Delta Airlines in a statement on Twitter.

The flight that left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 6:50 p.m with 133 passengers on board.

