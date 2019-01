Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Bart Elling and Sam Quick from The Butcher's Son Chop House prepare martini cocktails and a delicious Stuffed Lobster entree.

The Butcher’s Son has two locations - Great Bridge in Chesapeake and Hilltop East in Virginia Beach. On Sundays from 5 - 9 p.m. in Virginia Beach, the Stuffed Lobster entree is served with two sides and a salad for just $30!

The Butcher’s Son Chop House

www.butcherson.com