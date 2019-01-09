Winter Carnival and free day food drive at NC aquarium

MANTEO, N.C. – The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island will offer two separate events in January to give everyone a chance to get out and enjoy all the aquarium has to offer!

On Saturday, January 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Winter Carnival will spotlight how animals adapt to the cold while celebrating the fun of winter.

Aquarium Educators will lead activities and games in Neptune’s Theater and the Schooling Spot that let children experience adventures like frolicking in the “Snow Corner,” burrowing in a play tunnel, show off skills in “Slip and Slide Hockey” and compete in a winter clothes race. The Winter Carnival at the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island is included with regular admission.

Then on Monday, January 21, the aquarium will offer free admission all day in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This is one of two free days offered at the aquarium each year.

Visitors are invited to bring non-perishable food items to contribute to the Ton Of Love Food Drive happening through Valentine’s Day at the aquarium. This annual effort supports the Roanoke Island Food Pantry, which is restocking its shelves following the holiday season.

Food donations are not required for the free admission.

The N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is dedicated to the mission of “Inspiring appreciation and conservation of North Carolina’s aquatic environments.”

The aquarium is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas. Find more information at this link.