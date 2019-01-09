William & Mary student, employee sentenced for selling narcotics on campus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A student and an employee at the College of William & Mary received their sentences Wednesday after they were arrested in October for selling narcotics on the school’s campus.

Appearing in Williamsburg Circuit Court, 27-year-old William & Mary employee Timothy Pryor was sentenced to three years with two years, 10 months and 15 days suspended. Pryor will serve one month and 15 days, three years’ probation and pay a fine of $695.

He was charged with one count of sale, distribute marijuana.

18-year-old student Biloliddin Tulamirza was sentenced to 12 months with 11 months and 15 days suspended. Tulamirza will serve 15 days, five years of propation and pay a $346 fine.

He was charged with drug sale on, near school/library.

A total of 10 people, including a visiting faculty member, were arrested after the April 2018 narcotics investigation.

Last year, News 3’s Aleah Hordges said court documents revealed the incidents went back as far as February 2018. The documents also revealed the visiting faculty member, Gi Yoon, was accused of selling edibles and marijuana seeds.

Records say Pryor sold marijuana to students away from campus.

Download the News 3 app for updates.