× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Colder, windy, tracking rain & snow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Colder, windy, and tracking snow… Temperatures will fall from the 50s to the 40s early this morning as a cold front moves off of the coast. Highs will only reach the low 50s this afternoon, 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will feel more like the 40s with strong winds, WNW at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a stray shower possible.

Freezing temperatures will return tonight. Lows will drop into the low 30s overnight to Thursday morning. It will still be windy, so it will feel more like the 20s.

Temperatures will only reach the low 40s on Thursday, below normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the 30s with NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday. Highs will return to the low 40s Friday and winds will start to relax.

We are tracking an area of low pressure that will move across the Southeast this weekend. Rain is likely later Saturday through Sunday with snow mixing in for areas closer to Richmond. Rain/snow showers will likely build in Saturday evening and night, then become more widespread by Sunday morning. We will likely shift to all rain during the day Sunday, with snow trying to mix in again Sunday night. The rain/snow showers will move out late Sunday or early Monday. Areas on the northern Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula, northern Peninsula, and inland Southside have the best local chances to see snow accumulation.

High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40s this weekend with overnight lows in the 30s. Winds will crank up again on Sunday, NNE 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Cooler, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Windy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 9th

2004 Winter Weather: 2-5″ snow Central, Southeast VA, 1-2″ snow Northeast NC

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.