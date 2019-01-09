Virginia child predator arrested in Los Angeles sentenced to 10 years behind bars

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – A child predator who eluded Virginia authorities for 18 years was sentenced in Isle of Wight Circuit Court Wednesday morning.

CBS 6 in Richmond reported that William Branson Martin was convicted of sexually assaulting three young girls in Isle of Wight in 1989. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended, along with 20 years of probation.

In February 2000, after serving 10 years in prison, Martin disappeared and escaped law enforcement and his probation obligations for 18 years.

He was wanted for absconding from probation stemming from the 1989 conviction, and was arrested at a Los Angeles homeless shelter in 2018 without incident.

Martin was sentenced to 10 years on two counts of aggravated sexual battery in court Wednesday.