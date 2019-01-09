Texas man arrested after I-664 shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth man was arrested after shooting at a vehicle, the Virginia State Police said.

On Tuesday at approximately 6:57 p.m., the driver of a Hyundai sedan called police and told them that the driver of a white Honda had shot at her vehicle on southbound I-664, near the Portsmouth Boulevard exit. During the call, the passenger of the white Honda also called police to tell them that the driver of her vehicle, Trequan Anthony Johnson, had shot at a Hyundai sedan because the driver was following them in an aggressive and reckless manner.

Both parties were advised to pull over to a safe location.

When troopers arrived, they found that no injuries were sustained. Johnson, 25 and a Fort Hood, Texas resident, was arrested on charges of violating an emergency protection order, discharging a firearm in a public area and for an outstanding warrant for violation of a protection order.

Johnson was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail.