Pedestrian dies after being struck by tractor-trailer in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department’s Strategic Traffic Unit is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Monday evening.

The crash happened at 5:54 p.m. in the 2200 block of Victory Boulevard. Police are looking for anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the crash.

Police have not released any more information about the pedestrian or the driver.

If you have any information about the crash, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.