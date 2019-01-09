Norfolk Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty scam

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new scam targeting Norfolk residents.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scam involves someone claiming to be a deputy, making jury notifications and asking for money. The sheriff’s office reminds residents that it will never make jury notifications or ask for money over the phone.

If you or someone you know receives a suspicious call notifying you of a missed jury appearance and asking for money, hang up and call the Norfolk Police Department’s Economic Crimes Unit at (757) 664-7018.