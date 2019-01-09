Norfolk resident hospitalized after house fire

NORFOLK, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a fire in the 7400 block of Tapley Avenue Wednesday night.
Units with Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the scene at 8:35 p.m., arriving to find a fire in downstairs room in the back of the two-story home.
The fire was called under control at 9:09 p.m.
Authorities say the residents were at home at the time of the fire. One person was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Due to fire damage throughout the home, the residents will be displaced.
The fire marshal’s office is currently investigating the fire.