NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Admirals and the Ability Center of Hampton Roads have partnered with MacArthur Center to bring together the annual Ability Skate event.

Players from the Norfolk Admirals will skate with guests from The Ability Center of Hampton Roads.

The Ability Center of Hampton Roads assists individuals with varying levels of abilities.

The event will be held at the MacArthur On Ice section of the MacArthur Center on Thursday, January 10, from 1 p.m to 2 p.m.