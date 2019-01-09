Driver runs red light, crashes into Norfolk school bus

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department responded to a school bus crash near the campus of the Armed Forces Staff College Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred in the 7800 block of Hampton Boulevard. Fifteen Sewells Point Elementary School students were on board Bus 237 at the time of the crash.

A 30-year-old woman driving an Eclipse was traveling south on Hampton Boulevard and ran a red light at the Navy Lodge. She then struck the bus, which was turning out of the Navy Lodge.

A transportation supervisor, the Navy Police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene, and parents were contacted.

No injuries were reported from either the students or the bus driver. The woman driving the Eclipse was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and charges are pending against her.

The students were taken to school on another bus.