No. 9 Virginia Tech hangs on to beat Georgia Tech for best start since 1982

ATLANTA, Ga. – Make it nine straight wins for number nine.

Virginia Tech (14-and-1) escaped Georgia Tech with a 52-49 win over the Yellow Jackets (9-and-6) on Wednesday night.

Ahmed Hill led the Hokies with 15 points, while Kerry Blackshear continued his hot streak with a 14 point, 10 rebound double-double.

Jose Alvarado led Georgia Tech with 20 points and four assists.

Virginia Tech led by as many as 10 points in the second half, but the Yellow Jackets never faded, cutting the deficit to 50-49 with three minutes to go.

The Hokies held the Yellow Jackets scoreless the rest of the game.

52 points marks the Hokies season low in points, including a season-low 32% from the field. The 14-1 start is the best for Virginia Tech since the 1982-83 season.

With three assists, Hokies point guard Justin Robinson is now just 19 assists away from becoming the school’s all-time assist leader. He trails Bimbo Coles and Malcolm Delaney.

Next up, Virginia Tech travels to No. 4 Virginia on January 15th, in a game you can see LIVE on News 3.