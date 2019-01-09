Man shot during attempted armed robbery at Chesapeake Pizza Hut

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An attempted armed robbery sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a Pizza Hut in the 200 block of Providence Road for an alarm around 12:55 a.m.

When police arrived on scene they located a 38-year-old man who had been shot. Police say a 34-year-old woman was with him and explained a male suspect approached them as they were leaving work and demanded money from the safe.

#DEVELOPING: @ChesapeakePD say a man sent to hospital w/ serious injuries after he was shot during an attempted armed robbery at this Pizza Hut. I’m LIVE all morning #Chesapeake w/ details. https://t.co/X7n6ucgGmm via @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/2630FjR1G1 — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) January 9, 2019

According to police, the man was shot after telling the suspect he was incapable of opening the safe because it was already locked. The female witness says the suspect struck the male victim in the head with the gun and shot him before fleeing the scene.

Police say a K-9 unit search for the suspect ended unsuccessfully.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident and no further information has been released at this time.

Download the News 3 app for updates.