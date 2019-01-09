JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise to perform in the Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Weekend Celebration

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Weekend Celebration which features JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise is just around the corner!

The event will be held on Saturday, January 26 at 6:00 p.m. at New Beech Grove Baptist Church located at 361 Beechmont Drive, Newport News, Va.

Tickets are $20 when bought in advance and $25 on the day of the event.

The JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise concert is presented by the Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration.

For more information call (757) 877-4114 or (757) 218-815