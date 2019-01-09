Hampton Roads Community Action Program working to meet the growing needs of the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va.- From working with the homeless to veteran services the Hampton Roads community action program is a local group that works to transform the lives of hundreds of people across Hampton Roads.

HRCAP is not a new organization in the community but over the past year, they have been working to build new programs to meet the growing demands of the Hampton Roads area.

HRCAP helps connect residents of Southeastern Virginia to programs in education, job training, housing and so much more. Their goal is to not only provide services but to help anyone who has fallen on hard times. CEO Edith G. White says HRCAP has added two new programs to better serve the community. They now offer a domestic violence program an opioid abuse program, both serve to educate the community and help anyone dealing with either problem.

“The opioid crisis, in particular, is on that is claiming too many lives. every twenty minutes someone in the state of Virginia is dying of an opioid episode,” White said.

White says HRCAP is hosting a paint and brews event at the Oozlefinch Craft Brewery on Friday.

if you’re interested in attending the event it's from 5pm-7pm tickets are $25.

Space is limited, for tickets click here.