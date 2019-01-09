Hampton Fire responds to apartment fire, 3 residents displaced

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire that left an apartment condemned and three residents displaced Wednesday morning.

The call came in at 11:50 a.m. for the apartment fire, located in the 10 block of Ranalet Drive. The fire was out by 12:15 p.m.

Three apartments were impacted, and one was condemned. Two cats were killed in the fire.

The three residents are being assisted by the Virginia Red Cross.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.