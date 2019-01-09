Girl missing for 1 year could be headed to Norfolk

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

Reina Dominguez was last seen in the Bronx, New York area on January 9, 2018. The NCMEC believes that she could still be in the Bronx area, or that she may attempt to travel south to Norfolk.

Dominguez is 5 feet 2 inches tall, with black hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the New York City Police Department at 1-212-694-7781.