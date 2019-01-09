Free HIV testing in Chesapeake on Thursday

CHESAPEAKE. Va. — The Chesapeake Health Department will be offering free HIV test Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its location on 748 Battlefield Blvd. N., directly behind Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

According to the Chesapeake Health Department, Over 37 million people are living with HIV around the world. According to AIDSvu.org, there are approximately 6,071 people living with HIV in Hampton Roads.

“We are encouraging people to make testing part of their annual health physicals,” said Janae Voorhees, Chesapeake Health Department Clinic Nurse Supervisor.

Any positive tests include immediate linkage to treatment and care, says the Chesapeake Health Department.

“The only way to know your status is to be tested,” added Voorhees.

For more information regarding the event, please contact Adrianne Council, Disease Intervention Specialist, at 757-382-8631.

Those who get tested can receive a $10 gas card, but there is a limited supply of gas cards.