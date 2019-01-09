× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a bitterly cold start Thursday

A cold front will move through tonight, which will bring in much colder temperatures. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. This will make temperatures feel even colder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s, but it will feel like the upper teens to near 20.

A blustery day on tap Thursday. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy. Windy conditions with winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with some higher gusts. Even colder Thursday night. Temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 20s. BRRR!

A frigid Friday in store. Many communities will struggle to get out of the 30s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with no rain chances. Things will change though as we head into the weekend. We are tracking storm system that will bring us rain and maybe even some snow.

An area of low pressure will move in from the southwest late Saturday and into the day Sunday. There is still some uncertainty on who/if we’ll see any wintry weather, but rain will be likely. Most of the day Saturday looks like it will remain dry, but cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Rain chances will increase late Saturday and overnight. It will become more widespread Sunday. We are giving it a 90 percent chance. Some snow could mix in Sunday night and Monday morning. Areas on the northern Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula, northern Peninsula, and inland Southside have the best local chances to see snow accumulation. Models are still back and forth at this time, so not giving snow totals just yet.

Conditions will dry out Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and frigid. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

