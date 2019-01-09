ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Falcons hire Redskins special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica

Posted 5:15 pm, January 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:45PM, January 9, 2019

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – In what may be the first of many coaching staff changes this offseason, Redskins special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica is moving on.

Ben Kotwica. (Courtesy: Redskins.com)

The Atlanta Falcons announced the hiring of Kotwica on Wednesday. It marks the first known change to the Redskins coaching staff this offseason.

The 44-year-old spent the past five seasons as the Redskins special teams coordinator.

Analytics website FootballOutsiders.com ranked Washington’s special teams unit ranked eighth during the 2018 season, using a metric that factors in each special teams phase.

Prior to joining the Redskins, he worked with the New York Jets from 2007-13 in a variety of positions.

Prior to coaching in the NFL, Kotwica played linebacker for the U.S. Military Academy from 1993-96. He began his coaching career at the Academy as a defensive coordinator from 2005-06.