Falcons hire Redskins special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – In what may be the first of many coaching staff changes this offseason, Redskins special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica is moving on.

The Atlanta Falcons announced the hiring of Kotwica on Wednesday. It marks the first known change to the Redskins coaching staff this offseason.

The 44-year-old spent the past five seasons as the Redskins special teams coordinator.

Analytics website FootballOutsiders.com ranked Washington’s special teams unit ranked eighth during the 2018 season, using a metric that factors in each special teams phase.

Prior to joining the Redskins, he worked with the New York Jets from 2007-13 in a variety of positions.

Prior to coaching in the NFL, Kotwica played linebacker for the U.S. Military Academy from 1993-96. He began his coaching career at the Academy as a defensive coordinator from 2005-06.