Deputies search schools in Surry County after social media threats

SURRY COUNTY, Va. – Deputies searched schools apart of Surry County Schools Wednesday morning after threatening posts were reportedly found to be directed towards schools in the district.

According to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the social media post that concerned the department happened over the last two days and Virginia State Police also assisted in the search by providing explosive detecting K-9’s.

“We know that there is not much that can be said to make the situation easier to understand. But, know the safety of your child and the staff is the most important elements in our schools,” said the Surry County Sheriff’s Office in a statement.

Officials say they are still investigating, and at this time, cannot share all elements of its investigation.

