Classic Carriers plans hiring event for dozens of CDL-A driver jobs in Hampton Roads

Classic Carriers, a family owned refrigerated company based in Versailles, Ohio, will be holding hiring events to hire drivers from throughout the Hampton Roads area.

The “open interview” style events will give drivers the time to interview with one of their recruiters and make sure we’re the best fit for what they are looking for before applying.

All new hires will receive a $3000 sign on bonus.

Below is a list of the different event dates and times.

January 12th – Hampton, VA

Embassy Suites

1700 Coliseum Drive

Hampton, VA 23666

10am to 4pm

January 12th – Newport News, VA

Panera Bread

12368 Warwick Blvd

Newport News VA 23606

10am to 4pm

January 13th – Virginia Beach, VA

Panera Bread

733 First Colonial Road

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

10am to 4pm

January 13th – Norfolk, VA

Panera Bread

1150 North Military Highway

Norfolk, VA 23502

10am to 4pm

January 14th – Hampton, VA

Embassy Suites

1700 Coliseum Drive

Hampton, VA 23666

8am to 12pm

Applicants can fill out an application online before attending, bring a completed application available at this link, or pick up and fill out an application on site. All qualified drivers who stop by will be entered to win one of many $50 Visa Gift Cards.

Interested drivers who cannot attend the event can apply online and they’ll be contacted within 48 hours for additional info or a hiring decision. All applicants must have a valid CDL-A license, a relatively clean MVR/PSP, 2 years of recent CDL-A driving experience, and be willing to be on the road an average of 5.5 days a week.

Classic Carriers offers competitive pay, benefits, and weekly home-time.

Classic Carriers is seeing an increase in demand from its customers while also seeing a substantial shortage of drivers. “We are looking to hire the best drivers who want to work for a company that knows how to treat our drivers with respect” shares Jeff Grote, Recruiting Manager at Classic Carriers.

For more information on the events visit this website or contact Classic Carriers via email at recruiting@classiccarriers.com. Phone support is also available at (937)-526-7030.