Chesapeake Police trying to identify suspects in fraud case

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are trying to find the people who swiped more than a thousand dollars out of a man’s bank account in Chesapeake.

According to police, the victim’s debit card was compromised and money was withdrawn from several ATMs.

Two of those were in the Greenbrier area. There was also money withdrawn in Maryland.

Altogether, $1,400 was taken out of the man’s account.

Police need help identifying the suspects captured on surveillance cameras.

If you recognize either of the suspects pictured above, report your tip Crime Line.

You can call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, use the P3 Tips app or submit information at P3Tips.com.