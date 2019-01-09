Chesapeake firefighters respond to tractor trailer fire at auto shop

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters in Chesapeake responded to a fire inside All-Around Towing Services and Repair Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer in the shop was reportedly on fire.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, the fire was in the 4200 block of Franklin Street and firefighters wrapped up working the fire around 1 a.m.

Officials added that smoke damage was seen inside the building owned by All-Around Towing Services and Repair

No further information on the fire was released, including what may have been the cause of the fire.