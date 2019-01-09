ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Checking out new tech devices at CES on Coast Live

Posted 3:28 pm, January 9, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Scott Steinberg, Trends Expert and CEO of TechSavvy Global, joins us to discuss the most cutting edge developments in weather broadcasting systems, handy home devices, sleep apps and headphones that can adjust to your personal tastes. Learn more at www.betterstuffforlife.com.