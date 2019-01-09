Accomack Co. vehicle crashes into home

WACHAPREAGUE, Va. – Onancock Volunteer Fire Department (Station 9) responded to a Structure Fire that started as a result of a vehicle crashing into a home.

The car crashed into a residence on Church St. in Wachapreague on January 7.

Engine 95 and Ladder 9 crews assisted with the extinguishment and overhaul in the residence. Tanker 97 helped supply attack Engine 11-5.

Two people were taken to a local hospital.

Deputy Chief 11 (Fate) was in Command of the incident. Onancock Units operating on scene: Ladder 9, Engine 95, Tanker 97, Command 9.

View Station 9’s Facebook post about the crash.