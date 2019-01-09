ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

A futuristic comedy with Eliza Coupe and Derek Wilson on Coast Live

Posted 3:49 pm, January 9, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Co-stars  Eliza Coupe and Derek Wilson join us to discuss the upcoming season of Hulu's "Future Man." The show, co-executive produced by Seth Rogen, follows the life of a janitor who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humanity. Catch the second season Friday, January 11th on Hulu.